Suspect wanted for beating woman while she held kids

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was beaten and seriously injured over the weekend in Lancaster County while she was holding her children, according to police.

Manheim Borough Police have charged Imir Rashon Williams in the crime.

The 27-year-old suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and child endangerment.

Williams is accused of beating the woman at his apartment on South Charlotte Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Williams grabbed the victim by her throat, punched and kicked her, and slammed her into a door jamb. She was holding her kids at the time.

The woman suffered a serious injury to her head and was hospitalized. Information about her condition and the status of the children was not immediately released by police.

Williams is also accused of not allowing her to leave or call police.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481. Tips can also be submitted to Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-322-1913 or texting LANCS plus the tip to 847411.

