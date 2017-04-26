Streaming Live TV

Tired of paying a lot for TV but not ready to cut the cord entirely? Some cable companies now offer skinny TV packages, but another option is an internet streaming service.

Consumer Reports says some of the newest players offer lots of channels for less money.

YouTube TV offers 40 streaming cable channels including Disney, ESPN, FOX News, even some regional sports networks, for $35 per month, but remember there are channel tradeoffs with these slimmer streaming services. If you can’t live without a certain channel, make sure it’s offered before you sign up. For example, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Comedy Central, CNN, HBO, HGTV and a few other channels, though you can pay extra to get Showtime.

Sling TV starts at $20 a month, but its $40 All Channels package includes 50 channels. Add-ons for local broadcast, sports, movies and premium channels range from $5 to $15 a month.

Direct TV Now has a promotional price of $35 a month for 60 channels or $60 a month for over 100 channels.

Hulu is also expected to launch a streaming TV service called Hulu Live.

One thing to remember: all these streaming services require a smart TV or streaming media player and a decent broadband connection. If your Internet service isn’t fast enough, they might not be the best choice.

And if you have a lot of TVs, you might have to limit how many people are watching at the same time since each service limits the number of simultaneous streams.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.

