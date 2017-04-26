Slow clearing today, summer-like by Thursday

Yesterday brought some rain to the region and it was fairly steady at times late in the day. Today will start off with clouds and drizzle before some clearing takes place much later in the day. An area of low pressure will start to push away from the Mid-Atlantic later today and it could take much of the day to clear out from west to east. Peeks of sunshine will occur first in the western counties like Franklin and Cumberland and last in the eastern counties like Lancaster and Lebanon. For areas that see the sun this afternoon, temperatures could reach well into the 70s. For those areas that see clouds hold tough until late afternoon or evening, highs could get stuck in the 60s. Either way, the sun will likely make an appearance before the day is over. Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog with low temperatures dipping back into the mid 50s.

Thursday should be an awesome day under partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the lower 80s. Friday looks nice as well for outdoor plans with a dry forecast and highs back in the lower 80s. Most of Saturday will be dry too, but there is an outside chance for a stray shower. Highs remain in the 80s all weekend with a stray thunderstorm possible by later on Sunday. It’s a very summer-like forecast going forward! Monday will be the next chance for organized rain in the form of a line of showers and storms ahead of a cold front. The timing of that front will determine just how much rain and/or thunderstorms we see. Tuesday looks cooler but nicer behind the front. Enjoy the final few days of April!

