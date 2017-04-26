Public gives input to help move Reservoir Park master plan forward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of people gathered at the Transcend Church in Harrisburg Wednesday night to take part in the third meeting of the Reservoir Park master plan project.

The initial plan calls for the utilization of $100,000 in grant money to help with upgrades that could include improving the playground or installing a walking trail.

Councilman Cornelius Johnson says it is a good starting point.

“The park is the heart of the city,” Johnson said. “We need to take advantage of opportunities that will help improve it, and bring people back.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, city officials and contractors talked about how it could take a decade or longer to get all of the improvements in place, as long as the funding is available.

Jeb Stuart with the Harrisburg Park Association says Reservoir Park has to be marketed to get people to come back.

“It is an amazing park,” Stuart said. “When you stand at the top, you can see four counties.”

Stuart says that his organization will help with long term fundraising efforts.

Some long term recommendations for the park include turning the mansion into a bread and breakfast or an events center, and adding more parking spaces, handball courts and other activities to attract people.

A final draft is expected in July. For more on the plan, visit http://harrisburgpa.gov/reservoirplan .

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...