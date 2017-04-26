Police ID body found along Susquehanna River

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a body found along the Susquehanna River in York County earlier this month is that of a New York man who went missing more than four months ago.

The body was identified as that of 30-year-old Taku Minemura, of Mineola, N.Y., Fairview Township police and the county coroner said Wednesday.

Fishermen on April 15 found the body halfway between the river and the railroad tracks near Marsh Run Road, south of the Turnpike overpass.

Minemura was last seen Dec. 5 and reported missing after he didn’t show up for work. His family in Japan has been notified, police said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said Minemura’s car was found in Summerdale on Jan. 14. She said police believe the car had been parked there since the beginning of December.

Authorities are still investigating the details surrounding his death.

