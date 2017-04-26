Phantoms beat Bears in OT, force Game 4 Saturday

Courtesy Hershey Bears:

(Hershey, PA- April 26, 2017)-Chris Conner scored a breakaway goal 1:49 into overtime, and the Lehigh Phantoms earned a 2-1 victory over the Hershey Bears in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals. The win cut Hershey’s series lead to 2-1, and extended the best-of-five series to Game 4 on Saturday night at the Giant Center.

The contest went without a goal until the Stanislav Galiev struck for Hershey at 11:35 of the second period. Lehigh Valley’s Greg Carey narrowly missed on a shot in the offensive zone, and the puck came to Galiev along the left wing. The forward led a 3-on-1 rush and kept the puck for himself. Galiev snapped a shot past the blocker of Lehigh Valley goaltender Martin Ouellette to make it 1-0 Hershey. The goal was Galiev’s second in as many games and was an unassisted tally.

Hershey entered the third period up 1-0, but the lead lasted only 37 seconds into the frame. Lehigh Valley captain Colin McDonald scored from center ice to tie the game, 1-1. After accepting a T.J. Brennan pass, McDonald fired a slap shot from 100 feet. Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley never appeared to be able to track the path of the shot. Before the netminder could react, the puck hit the back of the net to stun the Giant Center crowd of 8,842.

Despite a late drive from Hershey, the game went to overtime for the second time in the series. Conner, who skated with Hershey in the 2014-15 season, was the overtime hero. On the winning goal, Hershey held the puck in the offensive zone, but Lehigh Valley’s Andy Miele blocked a Galiev wrist shot. The puck bounced off Miele’s shinguard and up ice. Conner won the race to the loose puck and skated in alone. He beat Copley under the blocker to give the Phantoms the victory.

The win was the third one-goal victory in the the series. Only one minor penalty was called all night, with Hershey going 0-for-1 on the power play. Ouellette, starting in place of the injured Alex Lyon, earned his first playoff victory with 29 saves. Copley stopped 28 shots in the loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...