Pennsylvania Senate again takes aim at local firearm laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is reviving legislation that’s designed to make it easier for gun owners and organizations like the National Rifle Association to challenge cities’ firearms ordinances in court.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the bill Tuesday, 34-16. Approval is still required from the Republican-controlled House, which is considering its own bill, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf opposes it.

It is nearly identical to a version thrown out by the state’s highest court in last June on technical grounds after former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett signed it in 2014.

The proposal expands the definition of who has standing to file legal challenges to local gun ordinances to include any gun owner or membership organization, such as the NRA. In general, Pennsylvania bars its municipalities from enforcing firearms ordinances that are stronger than state law.

