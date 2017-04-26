Pennsylvania House passes ‘stolen valor’ bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation that makes it a crime to lie about military service and decorations to obtain money, a job, or other benefits.

House Bill 168 was approved Wednesday and sent to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Allegheny/Washington) said his proposal would protect the integrity and valor of America’s veterans.

“For someone to present themselves as a veteran by wearing illegitimate decorations or service medals with the intention to obtain money or property is a truly an insult to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives on the battlefield,” Saccone said in a statement. “Our service members deserve the utmost honor and praise, and criminals who disguise themselves as illegitimate veterans degrade our true American heroes.”

The House unanimously passed similar legislation last year.

