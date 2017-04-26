Pa. house to vote on ‘libre’s law’ and other animal-welfare bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) State house members will vote on a package of animal-welfare bills that would impose strict penalties for convicted abusers.

House Bill 1238 is made up of four bills including Libre’s law. It would increase the penalty for severe animal abuse from a misdemeanor to a felony. The bill was inspired by Libre, the Boston terrier who was abandoned on a Lancaster County farm.

The other bills included in the package would require convicted animal abusers to give up all of their pets, bans tethering 24/7 and in bad weather and adds protection for horses.

Lawmakers in the house are expected to vote on the package sometime on Wednesday.

