Mechanicsburg police searching for bank robbery suspect

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted after a Mechanicsburg bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mechanicsburg police, the Orrstown Bank in the 1100 block of East Simpson Street was robbed just after 2 p.m.

A masked suspect entered the bank, demanded cash from the tellers and made off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300. Anonymous tips can be left through the department’s website or by calling 717-691-3309.

