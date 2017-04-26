Manheim man accused of seriously beating woman

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim man is wanted on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.

Imir Rashon Williams is accused of seriously beating a woman early Sunday at his apartment on South Charlotte Street.

Police say the woman was holding her children when that Williams grabbed her by the throat and then slammed her into a door jamb. He then punched and kicked on her various parts of her body.

The woman was hospitalized due to serious head injuries.

Williams is also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call to Manheim police at 717-665-2481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. An anonymous tip can also be shared via text by texting LANCS plus your tip to 847411.

