Man wanted for child sexual abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man wanted on child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew A. Webb, 40, is charged with indecent assault of a child under 13 years old, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minors, Susquehanna Township police said.

Police said Webb is driving a black 2014 Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. They said he may be in the York area, and the possibility exists he is cross dressing.

Anyone with information may call Susquehanna Township police at (717) 652-8265.

