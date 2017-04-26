Man wanted for child sexual abuse

By Published:
Matthew Webb (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man wanted on child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew A. Webb, 40, is charged with indecent assault of a child under 13 years old, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minors, Susquehanna Township police said.

Police said Webb is driving a black 2014 Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. They said he may be in the York area, and the possibility exists he is cross dressing.

Anyone with information may call Susquehanna Township police at (717) 652-8265.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s