Man gets up to 72 years for plot to kill police, judges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Pennsylvania man who planned to “go to war” with state troopers will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Howard Cofflin Jr., 58, was sentenced Wednesday to 36 years and four months to 72 years and eight months in state prison. He was convicted last month on charges of terrorism, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Cofflin was upset by a protective order and threatened to cut off his ex-girlfriend’s head then kill state troopers and county judges in York County.

His defense attorney in the PFA case contacted police to warn that Cofflin had obtained body armor and was building an AR-15 rifle.

Troopers said Cofflin built bombs from propane tanks, searched “how to kill a state trooper” on his phone, and studied the habits of troopers stationed near his former home in Loganville.

