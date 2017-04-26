Kim Bracey delivers sixth State of The City Address as York mayor

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Kim Bracey talked openly Tuesday night in front of a large gathering at the Valencia Ballroom about how York has grown across the board.

“We can’t forget the race riots,” Bracey said. “And today, our diversity is one of our strengths.”

Bracey who is running for re-election, said in her sixth State of the City Address that violent crime is going down, but there is still work to be done.

“We have to continue to curb gun violence among young people,” Bracey said. “We have to let them know that it will not be tolerated, but we will also offer counseling, and assist them with getting a job or provide other resources to help them get back on track.”

Bracey, who oversees the city’s nearly $100 million budget, said financial issues remain a concern going forward. She said work will be done with unions to help keep pension costs from escalating out of control.

Bracey also noted a heavy burden on taxpayers and said she hopes to see a 15 percent decrease in property taxes by 2020.

