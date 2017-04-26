How to avoid falling for a child porn scam

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Con artists are making threats involving child pornography that can prove costly for victims.

According to police, a 63-year-old Newport woman recently coughed up $300 when scammers told her they installed child pornography on her computer. She was told she had to pay up or she would be turned into police.

“The first thing people should do is understand if someone is calling, telling them something is wrong on their computer, it is almost always a scam,” INA President and security expert John Sancenito said.

Experts warn that scammers and hackers attack with spyware, viruses and Trojans. This is often brought on when users click on suspicious website or pop ups.

“In worst case scenarios, they’re downloading ransomware to your computer and it’s going to lock up your computer, encrypt your files and say you have to pay a fee to unencrypt your files,” Sancenito said.

According to experts, 32 percent of computers are infected.

“The most popular scam would bring up a Department of Justice logo telling you it’s an official notice that there is child pornography on your computer and that you need to take immediate steps to remedy that,” Sancenito said.

Experts advise it is best to have strong malware protection, making it more difficult for computers to be hacked.

Follow these tips to stay safe at home:

Don’t believe anyone calling about an issue with your computer Don’t download suspicious attachments or click pop up links Install reputable anti-malware security software If you’re afraid you may be under a scammers attack, take your computer to a technician or call police

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...