House OKs bill to aid challenges to local gun ordinances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania state House wants to enable gun owners and groups such as the National Rifle Association to launch legal challenges to cities’ firearms regulations.

State representatives voted 134 to 53 on Wednesday for a bill similar to a measure that passed the Senate a day earlier, and to a law that was thrown out last year on technical grounds.

Pennsylvania generally prohibits firearms ordinances that are more restrictive than state law.

Both proposals would expand who has standing to sue to include anyone eligible to own guns and membership organizations such as the NRA.

It’s unclear what will happen now that Republican majorities in both chambers have passed two bills with the same objective. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has said he’ll veto them if they get to his desk.

