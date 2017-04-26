Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after the victim of a shooting Tuesday night died from his injuries.

The fatal shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North 3rd and Muench streets.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital for treatment and later passed away, according to police.

His name was not immediately released.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Nicholas Licata at 717-255-3189 or email him at Nlicata@cityofhbg.com. Sgt. Kyle Gautsch is also fielding tips and can be reached by calling 717-255-3170 or emailing Kgautsch@cityofhbg.com.

Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Watch.

