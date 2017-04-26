Hershey woman wanted on heroin charge

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional police are searching for a 22-year-old woman wanted on a possession with intent to deliver heroin charge.

Nela Balaban, of Hershey, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police believe she is staying in the Harrisburg area.

Anyone with information on Balaban’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

