Harrisburg man found guilty in Midtown beating death

Shamir Hunter (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Harrisburg man has been found guilty of killing another man who was walking home from his brother’s wedding last year.

A Dauphin County jury on Wednesday convicted Shamir Hunter of second-degree murder and robbery in the June 19 killing of Steven Esworthy.

Steven Esworthy

Esworthy was attacked at the intersection of Green and Verbeke streets while walking to a family member’s home in the city after his brother’s wedding reception. He had served as best man at the wedding.

Investigators said the Lower Paxton Township man was struck on the neck with a wooden board and robbed of his phone, his wallet and $20.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

