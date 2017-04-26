Harrisburg man found guilty in Midtown beating death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Harrisburg man has been found guilty of killing another man who was walking home from his brother’s wedding last year.

A Dauphin County jury on Wednesday convicted Shamir Hunter of second-degree murder and robbery in the June 19 killing of Steven Esworthy.

Esworthy was attacked at the intersection of Green and Verbeke streets while walking to a family member’s home in the city after his brother’s wedding reception. He had served as best man at the wedding.

Investigators said the Lower Paxton Township man was struck on the neck with a wooden board and robbed of his phone, his wallet and $20.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...