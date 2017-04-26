DA: Deadly drug sold as heroin in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County authorities believe a drug sold as heroin is actually straight fentanyl, a drug that’s much more lethal.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said the deadly drug is being sold in distinct purple-and-white bags throughout Lancaster County and possibly beyond.

“These particular bags can and will kill you,” Stedman said in a statement Wednesday.

Fentanyl is 40 to 50 times stronger than heroin.

The county’s drug task force is looking for tips on the people who are selling it.

“The dealers of these bags need to be shut down as soon as possible,” Stedman said. “I have often said we need a collaborative approach to halt this epidemic. This is a call to act.”

Anyone with information should call the drug task force tipline at 1-800-422-1380 or Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips and “LANCS” can be texted to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...