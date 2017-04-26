Crummel’s Classroom: students master 3D printing

Students at Dallastown Area Intermediate School in York County are learning all about 3D printing technology. It’s a new part of the science curriculum. Teachers at Dallastown say it’s important for the kids to learn this now, because it could be extremely useful in the future. Companies are already printing wood, metal, and even food.

The students at Dallastown are preparing for a 3D printing competition involving several other midstate schools. They will have to take an object and replicate it on the printer. It’s not as easy as it sounds. It takes precise measurements to work. The Dallastown kids say they’re up for the challenge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...