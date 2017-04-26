Critics say Pa. bill would defund Planned Parenthood

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Senate panel has approved legislation to change how the state Health Department allocates funds for family planning.

Critics say the measure, Senate Bill 300, would defund Planned Parenthood.

State Sen. John Eichelberger (R-Blair/Cumberland/Franklin) said his measure would favor more conventional healthcare providers over unconventional providers when allocating public funds for women’s health.

Sari Stevens, executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, says the bill would prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

“I think it is pretty clear that Sen. Eichelberger is both unaware what his bill does and also of planned parenthood’s role in healthcare delivery,” Stevens said.

The legislation was reported out of the Finance Committee to the full Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 7-5.

