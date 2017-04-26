Jury gives death penalty to ambush killer

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, who they said targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government. Frein’s lawyers want the jury to sentence him to life without parole. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A jury has given the death penalty to a gunman who targeted Pennsylvania state troopers at their barracks, killing one and leaving a second with devastating injuries.

Eric Frein was sentenced Wednesday, a week after his conviction on charges including murder of a law enforcement officer and terrorism.
Prosecutors say Frein was trying to spark a revolution when he killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night ambush with a rifle.
Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains. The 33-year-old defendant’s lawyers had argued for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Frein likely won’t be executed for decades, if ever. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty, and Pennsylvania’s last execution took place in 1999.
Frein’s lawyers are promising to tie up his case in appeals.
