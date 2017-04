Carrie’s taking on through a 10,000 square foot french colonial mansion that has just about everything you could want in a luxury home. Two kitchens, four large bedrooms, a gorgeous veranda, a sauna, and even a dance floor can be found in this Dauphin County home.

See more of this beautiful home and others like it online or check out the video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...