Autopsy: Stewartstown man shot by police multiple times

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 79-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds after a confrontation with state troopers at his Hopewell Township home, the coroner said Wednesday.

Coroner Pam Gay announced the findings after an autopsy on Wednesday. She said the manner of Robert Becker’s death is homicide, although a coroner’s determination of homicide is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

The district attorney’s office will determine whether the use of force was justified.

Investigators say Becker called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Monday and stated he had killed someone and also killed Satan. He then threatened violence against police.

When the troopers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Hollow Road, police say Becker came outside and fired a gun at them. At least one trooper returned fire.

Gay did not disclose how many shots struck Becker.

Four troopers have been placed on administrative duty pending the investigating, which is policy when troopers discharge a firearm in the line of duty. None was injured.

Police said they had been called to Becker’s house for mental health concerns at least twice before Monday.

