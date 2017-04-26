Accused speeder faces 50 charges

By Published:

Franklin County, PA – (WHTM) –     A Huntingdon County man faces more than 50 charges after he took state police on a car chase last month at speeds over 100 mph.

Travis Wilson Jr., 22, of Three Springs will be arraigned today. On March 27, state police attempted to stop Wilson after he was clocked at 74mph on a Franklin County back road where the maximum speed limit is 45mph.  State police say Wilson blew through a stop sign and hit 100mph on Route 75 as he attempted to elude police.  Authorities finally found Wilson’s abandoned car on Van Buren Road in Huntingdon County.

Wilson was taken into custody several days later.  He was jailed in the Franklin County prison where he’s been unable to make the $250,000 bail.

