York man gets up to 60 years for shooting at police officer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to 60 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in Manchester Township.

Trev B. Jackson II, 25, was ordered to serve 30 to 60 years at his sentencing Tuesday in York County Court.

He was convicted by a jury last month on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault of a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment.

Jackson in November 2015 was stopped in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center for suspected DUI. When he was asked to step out of his car for an odor of marijuana, police say he pulled a handgun from his waist and fired three rounds at Northern York County Regional police Officer Lynn Anderson.

Anderson returned fire as Jackson fled. He was not injured.

