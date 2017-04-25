York man gets up to 60 years for shooting at police officer

By Published:
Trev Bowies Jackson

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to 60 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in Manchester Township.

Trev B. Jackson II, 25, was ordered to serve 30 to 60 years at his sentencing Tuesday in York County Court.

He was convicted by a jury last month on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault of a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment.

Jackson in November 2015 was stopped in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center for suspected DUI. When he was asked to step out of his car for an odor of marijuana, police say he pulled a handgun from his waist and fired three rounds at Northern York County Regional police Officer Lynn Anderson.

Anderson returned fire as Jackson fled. He was not injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s