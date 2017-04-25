West Shore School District discusses two options following feasibility, facilities study

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore School District is in the process of making changes for thousands of students.

At a public meeting Monday night, two options were discussed following a feasibility and facilities study.

The district’s focus on its future concerns aging infrastructure and the costs that will coincide with addressing those issues.

For example, several schools have heating and cooling systems that are more than 30 years old.

According to the district’s website, the school board will likely take action on May 11 to adopt one of the two remaining options discussed Monday night.

For more information on the study, visit wssd.k12.pa.us.

