Trial requested in Adams County cemetery fraud case

By Published:
James H. Delaney (Submitted)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The former owner of an Adams County cemetery was in court Tuesday to request a trial date and fight charges that he defrauded people making future funeral arrangements.

James Delaney, 69, has been jailed in the Adams County prison since last summer when he was charged with taking money from people buying services and lots at the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens cemetery and not putting the money in a trust account.

Prosecutor James Sinnett said the trial has been scheduled in the May 30 term.

Delaney’s bail was dropped from a million dollars to $450,000, but Sinnett said Delaney was unable to make that bail obligation and remains jailed.

