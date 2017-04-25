Studio Session: Sam Machin

Sam Machin, a Jazz-Pop artist and student at Lebanon Valley College, was chosen as the 2017 Vale Artist in January. She has been writing songs and recording them for her first EP. Around two months ago, Sam joined up with the Anthony Pieruccini Trio and instantly connected with similar styles.

She was here today to perform an original song, “Love Me Forever,” off of her brand-new EP record.

To hear her performance, click on the video above. To learn more about Sam, click on the video below for our interview with Sam and her Vale Records associates.

