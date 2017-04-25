Students, schools, and standardized tests: Who’s really failing?

Is our education system giving kids the tools they need to succeed? Or are we wasting time (and money) on busy work? Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about standardized testing, being “bad” at math, and why you won’t find the answers to many education problems inside the schools themselves. They also talk about the latest developments in the investigation into Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Mike Stack and read some of your questions and comments.

