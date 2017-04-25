Students and schools: Who’s really failing?

Is our education system giving kids the tools they need to succeed? Or are we wasting time (and money) on busy work? Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about standardized testing, being “bad” at math, and why you won’t find the answers to many education problems inside the schools themselves. They also talk about the latest developments in the investigation into Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Mike Stack and read some of your questions and comments.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...