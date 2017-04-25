Special Olympics winner Tim and Dana

Dana Shick and Tim McConnell competed as part of Team USA’s Ice Speed Skating Team at Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria in March.

They joined us today to tell us about their accomplishments as well as promote the Special Olympics. The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

To hear more about Dana and Tim’s journey, watch the video above. For more information on the Special Olympics, visit www.sopam.org.

