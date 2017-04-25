Sentencing today for man who shot at York County officer

York County, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of shooting at a police officer in Manchester Township will be sentenced today.

Trev B. Jackson II, 25, of York, was convicted by a jury last month on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault of a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment.

In November 2015, Jackson was stopped in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center for suspected DUI. When he was asked to step out of his car for an odor of marijuana, police say he pulled a handgun from his waist and fired three rounds at Northern York County Regional police Officer Lynn Anderson.

Anderson returned fire as Jackson fled. The officer was not injured by the gunfire.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...