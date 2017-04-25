School remembers teen who died after hit-and-run

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Sixteen-year-old Abigail Osborn was a star soccer player at Northeastern High School in York County.

She was remembered at the school she attended Tuesday.

“We laughed at home about Abby’s infamous ‘whoop, whoop, whoop’,” superintendent Dr. Stacey Sidle said. “She did that like no other.”

Newberry Township police say Osborn was struck by a car in the 3400 block of York Haven Road. A passerby found her Sunday morning. She passed away on Monday from the injuries she sustained in that crash.

“It’s a huge loss,” Sidle said. “Abby was a friend to everyone.”

High school principal Mathew Gay said Osborn was an excellent student and she loved the stage. He said she was involved in the school’s musicals.

Osborn was also named one of the Distinguished Young Women of York County.

“[The] unique thing with Abby was how many kids she was connected to because she was involved in so many things,” Gay said.

Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old David Kent Jr. in the crash that killed Osborn. According to charging documents, Kent told investigators he thought he hit a mailbox on the way home from a party.

Some of those closest to Osborn have been wearing Converse sneakers, her signature look.

“They’re able to honor her and feel connected to her by celebrating her uniqueness as well,” Sidle said.

Kent faces a count of accidents involving injury or death, but police are looking into additional charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...