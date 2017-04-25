Scattered showers today, big warm-up coming

An area of low pressure will move up the Mid-Atlantic coast today from the Tennessee Valley. This low will bring scattered showers and periods of rain today. A strong easterly breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s today and will also help enhance a few rain bands. Rain totals through tonight will be between 0.25-0.50″. Some areas may see slightly higher amounts if the fetch off the ocean delivers a few heavy rain bands to the area. Scattered showers will linger tonight with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Tomorrow remains cloudy to start, but expect sunshine to peek out near the end of the day and warm much of the area into the 70s. Thursday begins a stretch of unseasonably warm weather that will last into the final weekend of April. Plan for temperatures to warm into the 80s Thursday through Monday. There could be a passing shower on Friday and Saturday, but the majority of both days should be dry. Better chances for a thunderstorm are expected late Sunday and especially next Monday. The next 7 days are a very typical spring pattern for the region with some rain, lots of sun, and even some warmth too. Enjoy!

