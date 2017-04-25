Salvation Army honors first responders with help from ‘9/11 Singing Policeman’

WHTM Staff

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital Regional recognized local first responders at an event Tuesday evening.

Special guest Daniel Rodriguez joined in the celebration of service.

Rodriguez is widely known as the “9/11 Singing Policeman” and a voice that provided healing after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The former New York Police Department officer now performs with the New York Tenors.

The event was held at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill.

