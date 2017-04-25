Power Packs: Vegetarian Enchilada Pasta Bake

The Power Packs Project recognizes the vital role that nutrition plays in the ability of children to learn in school. According to the Center on Hunger and Poverty, hungry children have a hard time learning in school, have short attention spans and, suffer more absence due to illness.

Power Packs hopes to change this by providing families with extremely affordable, tasty, and healthy meals to those in need.

Today, Christie Livengood, Director of Operations at Power Packs, joined us with a simple recipe for a Vegetarian Enchilada Pasta Bake.

“Beans are a great protein source. An 80lb child needs about 40 grams of protein a day. ½ cup of beans is 8 grams, 8 ounces of milk is also 8 grams. Other sources are eggs, nuts, meat, cheese and fish,” tells Christie.

Vegetarian Enchilada Pasta Bake

Ingredients:

1 box elbow macaroni

1 can of black or kidney beans, drained

1 can enchilada sauce

1 can of corn, drained

Mexican or Cheddar Cheese (optional)

Directions:

Cook macaroni per package directions. Drain and place in a 9×13 baking dish or 2 – 8×8 baking dishes. Add the corn, beans and enchilada sauce. Mix together and sprinkle top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until bubbly.

To learn more recipes like this one, visit PowerPacksProject.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...