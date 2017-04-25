Police: Crash that injured juvenile caused by DUI suspect

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore say a man under the influence of alcohol and marijuana was responsible for injuring a juvenile in a crash last week.

Upper Allen police were called around 8:35 p.m. last Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of West Lisburn and Strumpstown roads.

A van driven by 38-year-old Benjamin Betancourt, of Boiling Springs, rear ended a truck driven by a juvenile, according to police.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

Investigators say Betancourt was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, for which he was charged. He is also accused of having marijuana in his possession.

