Police: Teen trying to wake friend shot him in face

The Associated Press Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a Philadelphia teenager was accidentally shot in the face by a friend who was trying to wake him for school.

Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker said a 16-year-old was trying to wake his 17-year-old friend Monday morning. When the older teen wouldn’t wake up, the 16-year-old pointed a gun at his face.

Police say the 17-year-old then woke up and tried to push the gun away. The gun fired, hitting him in the eye. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if the 16-year-old will face charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s