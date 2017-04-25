Police seek tips on work release escapee

By Published:
Samantha Robinson (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads police to a prison work release escapee.

Samantha Robinson, 28, of Annville, was working a shift at her job on April 22 when work release staff received an alert from her GPS ankle monitor. The staffers found the monitor, but said Robinson had fled.

Police said she has not returned to the work release center. She has been charged with escape.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

