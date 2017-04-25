Harrisburg shooting under investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting in the city.

The shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and happened in the area of North Third and Muench streets.

Police at the scene said multiple shots were fired.

One person, a male, was transported from the scene with what appear to be serious injuries, police said.

“There was some type of altercation, physical altercation, and it was followed up by shots fired, and that’s all we know at this time,” police Lt. Milo Hooper said. “Residents should always be on alert, no matter where you live, what city, what town, what township, anywhere. But, this does appear to be a targeted individual.”

Investigators have information on multiple suspects, but no arrests have been announced.

