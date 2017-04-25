PHOTOS: Car strikes, knocks over signal pole in Hummelstown square

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo courtesy: Dustin Rhoads

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Hummelstown police are investigating a crash that knocked over a signal pole Tuesday afternoon.

Hummelstown square crash 4/25/17

According to police, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

A car struck a signal pole at Main and Hanover streets, knocking it down in the square.

Information about injuries and other details related to the crash were not immediately released by police.

