PHOTOS: Car strikes, knocks over signal pole in Hummelstown square

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Hummelstown police are investigating a crash that knocked over a signal pole Tuesday afternoon.
Hummelstown square crash 4/25/17
Hummelstown square crash 4/25/17 x
According to police, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.
A car struck a signal pole at Main and Hanover streets, knocking it down in the square.
Information about injuries and other details related to the crash were not immediately released by police.
