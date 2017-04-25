Pa. committee votes to update bingo law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that would allow volunteer fire companies and other nonprofits to increase their bingo prizes is headed to the full House for a vote.

House Bill 411 was unanimously approved Tuesday by the House Gaming Oversight Committee.

The measure would increase prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one bingo game and from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games. The total amount of prizes awarded in a calendar day would increase from from $4,000 to $8,000.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) said her proposal also would allow organizations to advertise their games online, and it would remove restrictions on the number of days groups can have games.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...