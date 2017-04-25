Man arrested for using stolen credit card

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Philadelphia man charged nearly $1,000 to a credit card just minutes after he stole it at a York County hotel.

Saladin E. Kirkland, 26, is charged with theft and access device fraud.

Fairview Township police said the victim checked into a hotel along Limekiln Road on Monday and within 30 minutes was notified of a fraudulent credit card transaction in the amount of $991.76.

Police said hotel surveillance video showed Kirkland was in possession of the victim’s wallet.

He was arrested and placed in the York County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

