Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg presents The Shadow Box

For the next production of their 66th Season, the Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is proud to present The Shadow Box by Michael Cristofer.  This powerful and evocative play won both the Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play in 1977.

Set in cottages on the grounds of a large hospital, the play deals with three separate, yet intertwined, stories of how terminally ill patients and the people who love them react to and deal with an imminent and unavoidable end.  Not focusing on death, The Shadow Box is a wonderful “celebration of life” and of all the significant and precious “moments” that make up one’s life.

The performance opens on April 28 and continues until May 14. Registration details can be found here.

 

