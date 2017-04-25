Lancaster man charged in DUI crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was driving under the influence of multiple drugs including cocaine and opiates when he caused a crash in Ephrata Township, police said.

Ephrata police said they have a warrant for 65-year-old Joseph J. Braun. He’s charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault while DUI regarding a Nov. 18 crash in the first block of East Mohler Church Road.

Braun drove a Volkswagen Jetta over the center line and struck a Kia Soul driven by a 54-year-old Maryland man. A passenger in the other car was seriously injured.

Police said they charged Braun with DUI a month before the crash because he was under the influence of the same type of drugs and nearly caused a head-on collision.

