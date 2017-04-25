House advances bill to let restaurants sell takeout liquor

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania consumers could soon have far more locations to buy bottles of booze under legislation that’s passed the state House.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 102 to 90 in favor of the proposal to let restaurant and hotel licensees sell takeout liquor.

Businesses would have to buy a $2,000 permit and an annual renewal fee based on total sales.

Sales would be capped at three liters per customer.

Opponents say it would hurt the viability of the state stores by reducing how much government revenue they generate.

Related proposals, including a bill to lease and eventually sell off the state’s wholesale system for wine and spirits, had been on the House agenda but weren’t taken up on Tuesday.

The liquor-to-go bill was sent to the Senate for its consideration.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s