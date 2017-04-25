Horizon Planning makes end of life talk easier

Having a discussion about one’s wishes for their end of life plans can be intimidating, but it is important. That’s something Doris King knows all too well.

“I have an incurable form of cancer,” King said.

She’s currently in remission, but when she was in the middle of treatments she was thinking about her family.

“I didn’t want them to have to make these decisions,” she said. “They can be difficult if you don’t talk about them.”

King used Wellspan Health’s Horizon Planning to navigate the process. The website offers forms for end of life planning, advanced care directives, organ donation, living wills and more.

“We talk about births and weddings and what we are going to do when we retire. Why aren’t we talking about what we want when we are dying?” King said.

