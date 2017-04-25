Horizon Hobby recalls RC cars for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Horizon Hobby is recalling more than 18,000 remote-controlled model cars and trucks after 19 reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the electronic speed control that comes with the ECX Circuit, Ruckus and Torment models can fail and short circuit.

The cars and trucks affected by the recall have models numbers ECX03130T1, ECX03130T2, ECX03131T1, ECX03131T2, ECX03133T1, ECX03133T2, and ECX03154. The models were sold at Horizon Hobby’s stores and website from October through December for about $180.

Owners should contact Horizon Hobby to receive a free replacement speed controller.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...